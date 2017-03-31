Gig Harbor Paddlers Cup features Cross Narrows Challenge and dragon boat races

They will race across the waters of Gig Harbor aboard all types of human-powered watercraft as Gig Harbor Paddlers Cup takes place April 8-9.
Activities for the sixth annual event will be centered at Eddon Boat Park, 3805 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. There will be races for kayaks, standup paddleboards, canoes, outriggers, para-canoes and dragon boats. There will be sprint races and the Cross Narrows Challenge.
Activities will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 9.
Proceeds will benefit the Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team.
Race registration fees range from $30-$50, with late fees applied after Tuesday. Admission is free to watch the races and visit vendor booths offering demo rides, gear for sale and information on water sports.
You can get more information at gigharborpaddlerscup.com.
