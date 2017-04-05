Ride a large-scale model train at South Kitsap Regional Park in Port Orchard

South Kitsap Park train rides
What: The Kitsap Live Steamers will offer rides on the club’s trains, weather permitting. This will be the group’s first ride day of the year.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. See the club’s calendar for future ride dates.
Where: South Kitsap Regional Park, 3101 SE Marbeth Lane, Port Orchard.
Take the train: Visitors can climb aboard one of the club’s trains and ride the 7 1/2-inch gauge railroad on more than 4,000 feet of track that winds through the park. The engines including replicas of steam and diesel-electric engines.
About the park: The 209-acre park includes hiking and biking trails, a skate park, playground and picnic area.
Cost: Rides are free, but donations are accepted.
Note: Kitsap County has hired a contractor to remove some diseased trees in the park. To help the contractor get the work done, the club has removed some of its track. Club officials hope the work will be done in time for the rides on Saturday. Check the website for updates.
Information: kitsaplivesteamers.org.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
