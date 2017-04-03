South Sound kayaker plans to sync for charity

After learning to kayak last summer so she could paddle from Seattle to Olympia, Kara Lynn Sampson is once again taking a creative approach to raising money for her foundation.
This time, Sampson is staging a lip sync show at Tumwater High School on April 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those who preorder at brownpapertickets.com or $12.50 at the door. A dance follows the show. Those who bring a canned food item will be entered in a drawing to win prizes.
Proceeds go to the Kara Lynn Sampson Foundation, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those with epilepsy.
Sampson has epilepsy and as she struggled to control and accept the condition she discovered a passion for helping others. In 2013, she launched a foundation she describes as a “mini Make-A-Wish (Foundation).” The foundation provides experiences for children with epilepsy.
Last year the organization took an Atlanta girl for a swim in the Georgia Aquarium’s shark tank.
