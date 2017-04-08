Foam roller soothes stressed-out muscles

THE SITUATION: Anyone looking to stimulate deep tissue or undergo a quick, effective massage of their legs, arms or thighs can try a foam roller.
A SOLUTION: The Deep Tissue Foam Roller available through Gaiam. The roller has an extra-firm wavelike texture on the outside, and a hollow, durable core in the inside.
THE DETAILS: You can use the roller to carry out upper or lower leg rolls, hip rolls, shoulder rolls or chest rolls. According to the product’s packaging, movements like these can help increase blood flow in the body and to soothe sore muscles. The roller can be helpful in isolating specific muscle groups and releasing aches and pains.
Be sure to use the roller in a slow, controlled manner and do not rush any movement. This may by easy because some of the pressure can be quite intense. I found the slower I went, the deeper the pressure that I experienced. Finish each movement in 30-60 seconds, but do one to three sets. A 30-60 second rest is recommended before changing sets.
The foam roller comes in orange or black. It is 13 inches long and 5 inches wide. It comes with a three-year guarantee, but kids still shouldn’t play (meaning step!) on it. Just keep in mind that this roller is extra firm, meaning it is not meant for the faint of heart.
PRICE: $34.98.
INFORMATION: gaiam.com.
