Vehicle and communication equipment stolen from Mount Rainier National Park

A utility vehicle and communication equipment were stolen from Mount Rainier National Park on April 1, and park officials are seeking information that might help them recover the items.
The 2011 Polaris Ranger, a router, power supply, network devices and satellite equipment were stolen sometime in the early morning hours of April 1, according to statement issued by the park.
The six-seat UTV is green with a black roof and has a 900-cubic-centimeter engine.
Park officials ask that anyone with information about the theft contact the park’s dispatch center at 360-569-6600.
