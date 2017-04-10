Outdoors

April 10, 2017 4:57 PM

Look who’s running the Boston Marathon: 88 South Sound residents

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

The field for America’s most famous marathon is set. On April 17, the Boston Marathon’s participants will include 88 South Sound Residents — 55 women and 33 men — including Kate Landau. Landau, 40, is one of three Washington residents running in the elite wave.

WOMEN

Molli Bahlenhorst

26

Black Diamond

Jennifer Balentine

42

Lake Tapps

Rikki Bogue

43

University Place

Cindy Bujacich

57

Gig Harbor

Barbara Bumann

63

Olympia

Jennifer Burtner

47

Olympia

Melissa Burtner

45

Olympia

Anna Conner

36

Puyallup

Krista Davis

37

Gig Harbor

Vince Davis

52

Tacoma

Amy Driver

39

Gig Harbor

Penelope Edlund

59

Federal Way

Jennifer Elton

42

Bonney Lake

Alexis Erickson

39

Olympia

Ariel Gosling

34

Olympia

Wendy Graves

48

Kent

Susan Hall

60

Lakewood

Emily Harvey

32

Puyallup

Brittany Hodgson

30

Tacoma

Lisa Holste

49

Bremerton

Amanda Hoskins

42

Puyallup

Heidi Hutchinson

50

Bremerton

Debby Jackson

65

Vashon Island

Donna Jackson

66

Tacoma

Tina Jewett

46

Enumclaw

Janna Johnson

45

Federal Way

Alicia Kelsey

41

Enumclaw

Jessica Knoll

24

Dupont

Heidi Kriss

42

Lake Tapps

Kate Landau

40

Tacoma

Jennifer Lange

45

Dupont

Susan Larson

41

Gig Harbor

Jennifer Lowery

56

Puyallup

Marylee Martucci

48

Tacoma

Heidi McAdams

50

Buckley

Linda McCandless

50

Maple Valley

Ginny Meadway

34

Puyallup

Elizabeth Medford

32

Puyallup

Janet Milam

57

Kent

Kristen O’Brien

28

Olympia

Debbie Overstreet

51

Olympia

Terra Perkins

38

Olympia

Laura Rice

54

Auburn

Jamie Richard

38

Tacoma

Maria Rogers

47

Olympia

Michelle Saunders

46

Fox Island

Laura Schmitt

60

Auburn

Hilary Severin

26

Puyallup

Lisa Shafer

56

Auburn

Sheila Smitherman

40

Olympia

Gretchen Tapp

55

Auburn

Courtney Thompson

32

Kent

Angela Treleven

36

Tacoma

Janette Ultsch

50

Tacoma

Michelle Vojir

45

Edgewood

MEN

Mickey Allen

61

Tacoma

Bruce Antonowicz

44

Dupont

Steve Barlow

46

Puyallup

Bill Barmore

65

Gig Harbor

Paul Bedish

47

Federal Way

Jason Bothwell

43

Lacey

Chris Burtner

48

Olympia

Christopher Cacciapaglia

27

Port Orchard

Sean Celli

48

Black Diamond

Kenneth Farmer

67

Steilacoom

James Felty

59

Bremerton

Shawn Fisher

52

Edgewood

Roger Ford

70

Vashon Island

Albert Frank

53

Tacoma

John Johnson

48

Shelton

Clinton Kaku

55

Auburn

Kurt Kelly

43

Tacoma

Jeffrey Killip

57

Olympia

Daniel Laster

58

Vashon Island

Tony Phillippi

55

Tacoma

David Plotts

36

Gig Harbor

Joshua Ricardi

35

Covington

David Sherman

62

Edgewood

Rob Smith

47

Olympia

David Spooner

48

Buckley

Peter Stackpole

48

Tacoma

Steve Swanlund

50

Puyallup

Chris Thielbar

57

Graham

Edwin Vega

46

Bonney Lake

Gregory Webb

47

University Place

David Wienecke

64

Spanaway

Cory Woodard

48

Shelton

Luke Zentner

36

Olympia

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

West Hylebos Wetlands

West Hylebos Wetlands 0:59

West Hylebos Wetlands
Hiking Lake Serene and Bridal Veil Falls 1:48

Hiking Lake Serene and Bridal Veil Falls
Hiking West Tiger Mountain 3 near Issaquah 0:55

Hiking West Tiger Mountain 3 near Issaquah

View More Video

Sports Videos