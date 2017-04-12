Crews search through darkness for missing Snoqualmie skier

Search and rescue crews are searching for an overdue missing skier Tuesday night near Snoqualmie Pass.
The experienced backcountry skier told a friend he’d be done skiing at noon. The friend notified authorities at 4 p.m. when he hadn’t heard from him.
“He had a plan in place and he let a friend know if I’m not back at this time something is wrong,” said King County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Cindi West.
Searchers found the skier’s car with his girlfriend’s dog inside at a trailhead.
Crews are looking for the skier in the dark but incoming snow and rain makes searching by helicopter impossible, West said.
Avalanche danger is low but the forecast calls for a low of 32 degrees.
“We’re hoping that he has some sort of minor injury and he can’t self-rescue,” West said.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
