Missing backcountry skier found dead in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche

A skier reported overdue and missing Tuesday afternoon was found dead later that evening, the apparent victim of an avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the skier, a 36-year-old Snoqualmie man, was found dead in a debris field around 9 p.m. He had apparently died from injuries sustained in an avalanche.

The man had told a friend about his skiing trip to Red Mountain. The skier was supposed to be off the mountain by 1 p.m. When he didn’t check in, the friend called police at 2:45 p.m.

Police found his car with a dog inside at a trailhead parking lot.

Searchers said the skier, when located, was wearing hiking boots and his skis were still in his pack.