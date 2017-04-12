Man killed by Snoqualmie Pass avalanche identified

King County medical examiners have identified the man killed Tuesday in an avalanche near Snoqualmie Pass.
The body of David Miller, 36, of Snoqualmie was found about 9 p.m. Tuesday evening after an avalanche, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Miller had told a friend about his ski trip to Red Mountain. He expected to be off the mountain by 1 p.m., but a friend called police about 2:45 p.m. after he didn’t check in.
Deputies found Miller’s car near the trailhead with his dog still inside.
His skis were still in his pack when he was found, searchers said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
