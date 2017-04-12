Obliteride temporarily reduces fundraising requirements for 100-mile cyclists

In its first four years Obliteride raised more than $9 million for Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. In the past some riders have had to raise nearly $2,000 to participate.
This year, organizers are throwing in an incentive to those who register early. Riders can choose one-day routes of 25, 50 or 100 miles or the two-day route of 142 miles.
Registration is $100 ($200 for the two-day ride) and the fundraising minimum is $1,000 for the longer rides or $500 for the 25-miler.
However, organizers recently announced cyclists can enter the 100-mile ride by raising $250 (and paying the $100 entry fee). The catch: They have to reach the fundraising minimum and turn in the money by May 5.
The new 100-mile route travels from Seattle to the outskirts of Enumclaw and back. Ride manager Mark Grantor said it “is one of the flattest, most scenic century rides in the Northwest.” Still, the ride climbs about 3,800 vertical feet, according to the event website.
Participants in the Aug. 12-13 event can attend an Aug. 11 party at Seattle’s Gas Works Park. The party includes a salmon dinner. Two-day riders stay overnight at the University of Puget Sound. Organizers have decided to cap the field for the two-day ride at 175 cyclists. More information is available at obliteride.com.
