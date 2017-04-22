Mio Slice activity tracker makes sense of the data it collects

THE SITUATION: Activity trackers have become very popular over the last decade, as people enjoy measuring exactly how active they are over any given day. But while counting steps can be motivating, it’s also somewhat arbitrary. Who’s to say 10,000 steps is the correct goal for you? And why should a step while running count the same as a step window-shopping?
A SOLUTION: The Mio Slice, which debuted earlier this year, is an activity tracker that helps you make better sense of all that data. The Slice uses what Mio calls Personal Activity Intelligence to help you figure out just how much you should be moving to stay healthy.
HOW IT WORKS: Using your daily heart-rate readings in addition to your physical characteristics, the Slice is able to track activities that don’t involve steps — like yoga, weightlifting and spinning — to give you a comprehensive look at the intensity of your daily movement. Keep your Personal Activity Intelligence score above 100 and you’re in good shape. The band is comfortable and unobtrusive to wear, and while the Slice doesn’t have GPS tracking, a built-in accelerometer is able to give you approximate distance while running and walking. It’s water resistant, offers sleep monitoring, and it can receive phone call and text message alerts.
PRICE: $129.
INFORMATION: mioglobal.com.
