Long Beach celebrates one its favorite shellfish at Razor Clam Festival

Razor Clam Festival
What: This will be a weekend full of food tastings and cook-offs, singing mermaids, possibly some clam digging, clam cleaning lessons, competitions, music and more.
When: April 29-30
Where: Long Beach.
Festival highlights: One of the most popular events is the Clam Chowder Taste-Off, set for 1-3 p.m. April 29. Several local restaurants will be serving their best recipes. Other April 29 events: 12 home cooks will take part in the amateur cook-off 11-noon; the Clam Fritter Cook-Off will be 3-5 p.m. Students from the Ilwaco High School Culinary Arts Program will take part.
Other entertainment: Street entertainers will include Dennis Duck, the Beard’s Hollow Pirates and Clam Bathing Beauties. There will be storytelling by the Oregon Mermaids, face painting, photo opportunities and more from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
Admission: Free.
Digging lessons and digging your own: If tests show clams are safe to eat, there will be digging lessons both mornings. Register and check for details online for the free lessons. There also will be demonstrations both mornings on cleaning clams. The state has tentatively scheduled a clam dig from April 24-May 1 that would include Long Beach.
Information: longbeachrazorclamfestival.com.
