11th Tacoma City Marathon is Sunday, some roads to close

More than 1,100 runners are scheduled to pound the pavement in and around Tacoma on Sunday morning during the city’s annual marathon.
The 11th Tacoma City Marathon starts at 7 a.m. Sunday at the Tacoma Narrows Airport and finishes at the Tacoma Art Museum. The 26.2-mile race starts on the airport tarmac, crosses the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, loops through Point Defiance Park and follows the waterfront to downtown. The half marathon takes a more direct route. More than half of the participants are registered for the half marathon.
A 5-kilometer race and 1-mile kids run will start and finish at the museum. Several roads will be closed and traffic could be delayed along the course.
Race director Tony Phillippi said lanes of Schuster Parkway and Dock Street will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. The Ruston Way overpass also will be closed.
Stone Drive and 26th Avenue near the airport will be closed briefly at 7 and 8 a.m. for the start of the races. People traveling near the course Sunday morning are recommended to give themselves extra time to reach their destination.
Last year, Tacoma’s Kate Landau shattered the women’s record with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes, 7 seconds. It was the college track star’s first marathon. She followed it up by winning the Portland Marathon in October and finishing second in the master’s division of this month’s Boston Marathon.
This year, she is registered for the half marathon, an event she won in 2015, but she said she will not run. She is recovering from her performance in Boston.
Bill Condon of Seattle won the men’s marathon last season, less than a minute ahead of Landau. Condon, a three-time champ, is registered to defend his title but he’ll have plenty of competition. Phillippi says the fast field will include 2015 champ and race record-holder Shaun Frandsen of Kirkland. His time that year was 2:33:14.
University of Puget Sound’s Justin Higa won the men’s half marathon last year while Tacoma’s Michelle Rippe won the women’s race. Neither was registered for this year’s race as of Thursday.
TACOMA CITY MARATHON
Races: Marathon, half marathon, marathon relay, 5K, kids race.
Entry fee: $30-130 depending on distance. There is no day of race registration.
Packet pickup: Friday noon-6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Tacoma City Marathon Association headquarters, 3812 N. 26th St, Tacoma.
Ghost of Tacoma: A second smaller and lower key marathon and half marathon will be held Saturday. Registration is $125 at the packet pickup on Friday.
Start: 7 a.m. marathon and relay, 8 a.m. half marathon and 5K, 11:30 a.m. kids race.
Spectator: A viewing guide is posted on the event website.
More information: tacomacitymarathon.com
Comments