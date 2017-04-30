Tacoma City Marathon men’s title returns home after five-year stay in King County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands Pause 3:18 John Schneider, Pete Carroll describe Seahawks draft moves, picks and more 0:29 Watch 2017 Tacoma City Marathon champs 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:24 Inside a historic Tacoma home 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:47 What does the Puget Sound Regional Council do? 1:21 Evidence of climate change altering river flow published Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Blessed by unexpected sunshine, participants in the Tacoma City Marathon and half marathon cross the icon Tacoma Narrows Bridge on Sunday. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com