Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end

Hundreds lingered in the afternoon sun atop Alpental after the lifts had closed for the year, May 7,2017.
Peter Haley phaley@thenewstribune.com
Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

At Dockton Forest, a group of trails called UFO, Gravel Grinder and Erratic are classified as “easy” and they live up to the billing. The single track is flat, requires minimal technical skills and offers a pair of basic ramps for those who want to take it up a notch. Providing a nice progression from easy to intermediate, Dockton Forest seems like an ideal place to learn or teach the sport. Check out this double-time POV video of Gravel Grinder to UFO and learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Hiking Lake Serene and Bridal Veil Falls

Hiking Lake Serene and Bridal Veil Falls

This hike near Index, Washington, is popular so go early. You have a better shot of avoiding the crowds in early spring but be prepared for snow if you go. Read more thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Hiking West Tiger Mountain 3 near Issaquah

Hiking West Tiger Mountain 3 near Issaquah

West Tiger 3 in Tiger Mountain State Forest is good option for late winter and early spring hiking. The trailhead is often crowded, so arrive early. Consider microspikes. The trail can be snowy and icy at times.

4 Arizona day hikes

4 Arizona day hikes

The Masses are flocking to the Grand Canyon State for Spring Training, but Arizona has much more to offer than exhibition baseball. The state is a wonderland for hiking.

Explore Manchester State Park

Explore Manchester State Park

Manchester State Park near Port Orchard offers an opportunity to explore some of the Puget Sound's military history. Read more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors.

Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton

Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton

It can be challenging to make it all the way up Green Mountain without stopping. Not because the trail is especially challenging, but because the views just might stop you in your tracks. The views on this 4.8-mile hike include the Olympics, Cascades and the Seattle skyline. Find more information at http://www.thenewstribune.com/outdoors/article131063654.html.

Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

Holder Ridge hike at Taylor Mountain near Maple Valley

Taylor Mountain Forest near Maple Valley has 30 miles of trails and dirt roads packed into 1,924 acres. The Holder Ridge trail is a good place to start exploring this working forest owned by King County. The trail starts near the trailhead and climbs gradually through young forest of red alders and evergreens. Learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Hiking Pack Forest's Hugo Peak in the snow

Hiking Pack Forest's Hugo Peak in the snow

The Hugo Peak Trail is a familiar path for frequent visitors to Pack Forest near Eatonville. But this winter it has new look. It's covered in snow. For more information on this hike, visit http://www.thenewstribune.com/outdoors/article58939083.html

10 Western Washington Waterfalls

10 Western Washington Waterfalls

Check out 10 Western Washington Waterfalls we visited in 2016 while working on the Trail of the Week. Find information on how to get to most of these falls (one is more than a half mile off trail) at wwwb.thenewstribune.com/hikes

