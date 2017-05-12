Want to feel better about eating doughnuts? Try Tacoma’s Tour de Donuts

Forget training like Lance Armstrong, if you want to bike in Tacoma’s Tour de Donuts you better train like Joey Chestnut.
You’ll need the digestive system of a world-class eater to comfortably finish this 26-mile, 9-doughnut bike ride on Sunday morning. Bicycle prowess is secondary.
Cyclists will stop nine times at local doughnut shops along the route. If they can finish the sprinkle cake doughnuts at each stop and keep them down to the finish line they will receive a medal.
For the record, a 155-pound cyclist pedaling at a 10-12 mph for 3 hours will burn about 1,266 calories. Nine cake doughnuts with sprinkles consist of 3,060 calories and 144 grams of fat.
The doughnut stops: Legendary Doughnuts, Krispy Kreme, Connie’s Donuts, Helen’s Donuts, Dockside Doughnuts, Original House of Doughnuts, Le Donuts, Pao’s Donuts and other location to be determined.
The pace is understandably slow (10-12 mph). The entry fee is $23 ($15 if you don’t want to eat the doughnuts). Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. at the Narrows Park and Ride, 7201 6th Ave., Tacoma, and the ride starts at 9 a.m. Register in advance at twbc.org because day-of-race registrants can ride, but they don’t get to take part in the doughnut challenge.
