Reader’s Digest is holding a national contest to determine the nicest place in America, and the state capitol is among the early candidates.
Reader’s Digest is holding a national contest to determine the nicest place in America, and the state capitol is among the early candidates. Steve Bloom Staff file
Reader’s Digest is holding a national contest to determine the nicest place in America, and the state capitol is among the early candidates. Steve Bloom Staff file

Outdoors

May 22, 2017 8:53 AM

Is south Puget Sound home to the nicest place in America?

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

South Puget Sound residents will soon find out if Olympia is the nicest place in America.

Reader’s Digest is holding a national contest to determine the nation’s nicest place, and the state capital is among the early candidates.

The logging town and recreation hub of Darrington is also nominated. In a press release issued recently by the magazine, it describes Darrington as “where the whole town came together to rescue victims of the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.” The March 22, 2014, landslide killed 43 people and destroyed a section of state Route 530.

The magazine’s crowd-sourced contest is accepting nominations for three more weeks.

Ballard, Leavenworth and South Whidbey Island are also nominated.

“The idea for ‘Nicest Places’ was simple. At a time when half the country seems to be unhappy with the other half, why not honor the best of who we are?” said Bruce Kelley, editor of Reader’s Digest. “We all know places where neighbors help one another in good times and bad and where strangers always feel welcome. Reader’s Digest wanted to celebrate those places that embodied that community spirit and remind us that there is still kindness in the world.”

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak

Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 1:01

Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak
Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria 0:53

Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria
Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end 0:25

Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end

View More Video

Sports Videos