Hitting the trail on Saturday? No charge at Washington’s National Forests

Saturday, June 3, is National Trail and the Forest Service will celebrate by giving visitors free access to day-use recreation sites in Washington and Oregon.
A $30 per year or $5 per day Northwest Forest Pass is usually required to park at trailheads in national forests.
Saturday is one of several free days on the Forest Service’s schedule this year. The others are June 10 (National Get Outdoors Day), Sept. 30 (National Public Lands day) and Nov. 11-12 (Veterans Day Weekend.
Saturday is not a fee-free day at National Parks. The remaining National Parks free days are Aug. 25 (National Park Service Birthday), Sept. 30 and Nov. 11-12.
