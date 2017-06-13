First Sound to Narrows, then an Oregon state title. Tacoma teams have huge weekend

Paul Coffee capped a big weekend for Tacoma-based racing teams when he won Sunday’s Oregon state bicycle time trial championships.
His success came a day after JoeFroyo Racing took both 12-kilometer titles at the Sound to Narrows. Coffee is a member of a South Sound bike racing team with the same sponsor.
Coffee, a 61-year-old from Federal Way, took first place Sunday in the 60-64 age group at the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association Time Trial Championships in Brownsville. He averaged more than 26 mph as he covered the 40-kilometer course in 57 minutes, 6 seconds.
He was one of four “JoeFroyo Racing presented by Old Town Bicycle” members to finish the day on the podium. Luke Bolt of Lakewood was second in the 17-18 category and his mom, Jodi Bolt, was second in the 50-54 loss. Jeffrey Patterson of University Place finished third in the 65-69 race.
On Saturday, the JoeFroyo Racing (Tacoma City Running Club’s race team) claimed running titles at Tacoma’s oldest race. Francis Reynolds, a former University of Puget Sound runner, won the men’s title and Kate Landau won the women’s race.
