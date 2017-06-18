Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Outdoors

Suspect in custody after standoff with Thurston County deputies in North Yelm

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

June 18, 2017 8:16 AM

A man wanted for assault and burglary has been taken into custody after a standoff with deputies, Thurston County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Carla Carter said Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old man is wanted for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree burglary, Carter said.

The standoff was at the 17400 block of Heather Lane in North Yelm and some homes in the area were evacuated. The man was armed and believed to be alone, Carter said.

Yelm police, negotiators and a SWAT team were also on the scene.

“Good teamwork by all involved,” read a Sunday morning tweet by the Sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club
Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones 1:42

Woman killed at Northeast Tacoma viewpoint remembered by loved ones
1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says 1:09

1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says

View More Video