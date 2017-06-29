Lakewood Police want help identifying robbery suspect

Lakewood police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a robbery that occurred at a gas station in May.
Video released by the department shows the suspect parking his car in front of the victim’s vehicle near one of the station’s fuel pumps. The man gets out of the car and exhales some smoke as he looks inside the other car. The robbery took place about 11:15 p.m. on May 29 at the station on the 4000 block of 100th Street SW.
The suspect implied that he had a weapon, according to a tweet by the Lakewood Police Department. Those with information are asked to call 253-830-5064 or 800-222-8477.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
