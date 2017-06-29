Naked. Proud. On bikes protesting oil dependency

Expect plenty of bikes but few clothes on Seattle streets the next two weekends.
Seattle’s editions of the World Naked Bike Ride are scheduled for Saturday at 9:30 p.m. and July 8 at 1 p.m.
Riders bare as much or as little as they like and often paint their bodies with messages for the occasion. The rides protest dependance on oil and promotes bike safety and positive body image.
Routes for the rides are not given in advance to keep gawkers from crowding the street. The riders travel at a casual pace. The Saturday ride starts from the Intiman Theatre, 201 Mercer Street. The July 8 ride starts at the sun dial at Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way.
Portland’s World Naked Bike Ride is the largest in the world and draws more than 10,000 cyclists some years. This year’s Portland ride was June 24. The Seattle area was site of the Fremont Solstice Cyclists’ naked parade ride on June 17.
