Road to Rialto Beach to reopen in time for holiday weekend

Officials at Olympic National Park say the road to Rialto Beach near La Push will reopen to the public in time for holiday weekend visitors.
Mora Road was reduced to one lane after flooding in 2015-16 caused a major washout. Work began six weeks ago to repair the damage and address other instabilities.
There was no access to Rialto Beach while the work was going on.
For current road and travel information, go to www.nps.gov/olym or call the park’s road and weather hotline at 360-565-3131.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869
Comments