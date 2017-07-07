Coroner confirms identity of hiker whose body was recovered in Olympic National Park

The Mason County Coroner confirmed Friday that the body of a man found in Olympic National Park is 20-year-old Zach Krull.
Krull’s body was recovered on Sunday, and Mason County coroner Wes Stockwell said in a release that dental records provided by Kurll’s family were used to confirm his identity.
An autopsy was inconclusive in establishing Krull’s cause of death, but Stockwell said he most likely died from hypothermia. He noted there were no injuries to Krull’s body.
Krull, who was a freshman at The Evergreen State College in Olympia, went missing in April after setting out on a camping trip.
The cellphone and camera that Krull was carrying are being examined by the National Park Service, the agency investigating his death.
