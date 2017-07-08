Her heart stopped while visiting a national park. A bystander helped save her life

When a 29-year-old woman’s heart stopped Friday while she was visiting a national park, a nurse just happened to be nearby.
The woman from West Fargo, North Dakota was visiting Grand Teton National Park with her husband and three children when she went into cardiac arrest, according to a statement released by the park. The nurse, also visiting the Jenny Lake area of the park, quickly began CPR on the woman while several others called 911 and park dispatch.
A park ranger arrived at the scene within four minutes and took over for the nurse. He performed chest compressions and the park’s emergency medical team arrived soon after and used a defibrillator. The woman regained her heartbeat and breathing. She was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Her current condition is unknown, the park reports.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
