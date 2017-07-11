Not ready for the upcoming solar eclipse? There’s a class for that

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse Pause 0:47 Lakewood robbery suspect at large 1:22 Supporters cheer arrival of paddler in Alaska 1:49 Scared of heights? This zippy zipline course may be the antidote 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 0:53 Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria 0:25 Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end 2:24 Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest 0:37 Mountain bike ride on Mr. Hyde at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest 3:00 Checking out new Vashon Island mountain bike trails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path. Sarah Whitmire McClatchy

The U.S. is in for a rare astrological treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path. Sarah Whitmire McClatchy