Pete Carroll: C.J. Prosise's status and where the Seahawks go after win at L.A.

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

'Tower of meat' roasting on a vertical spit in Tacoma

South Sound's great pumpkins loom large in contest

Puyallup would be left holding the bag after lawsuit, lawyer tells city council

'Swim till you puke': Get to know Steilacoom's standout Forbes swimming sisters

UW receiver Dante Pettis talks about the fans' reaction to his punt returns

Harbor Greens finds niche in crowded grocery marketplace

Cummins loves new Sumner home for state-of-the-art service and sales center

Loved ones remember Lorenzo Parks, man killed during attempted robbery by group of teens

    The U.S. is in for a rare astronomical treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

The U.S. is in for a rare astronomical treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.
Sarah Whitmire McClatchy
Local

Supporters cheer arrival of paddler in Alaska

A crowd of 30 or so, including his wife and daughter, gathered at the finish line in Ketchikan to welcome Karl Kruger, who paddled under the name “Heart of Gold.” The Orcas Island man became the first person Monday to finish the 750-mile Race to Alaska on a paddleboard.

Outdoors

Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak

The trail to Rattlesnake Ledge is almost always crowded, but continuing on to East Peak is a good way to ditch the crows and score some bonus views. Read more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Outdoors

Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest

At Dockton Forest, a group of trails called UFO, Gravel Grinder and Erratic are classified as “easy” and they live up to the billing. The single track is flat, requires minimal technical skills and offers a pair of basic ramps for those who want to take it up a notch. Providing a nice progression from easy to intermediate, Dockton Forest seems like an ideal place to learn or teach the sport. Check out this double-time POV video of Gravel Grinder to UFO and learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Outdoors

Hiking Lake Serene and Bridal Veil Falls

This hike near Index, Washington, is popular so go early. You have a better shot of avoiding the crowds in early spring but be prepared for snow if you go. Read more thenewstribune.com/outdoors

Outdoors

Hiking West Tiger Mountain 3 near Issaquah

West Tiger 3 in Tiger Mountain State Forest is good option for late winter and early spring hiking. The trailhead is often crowded, so arrive early. Consider microspikes. The trail can be snowy and icy at times.

Outdoors

4 Arizona day hikes

The Masses are flocking to the Grand Canyon State for Spring Training, but Arizona has much more to offer than exhibition baseball. The state is a wonderland for hiking.

Outdoors

Explore Manchester State Park

Manchester State Park near Port Orchard offers an opportunity to explore some of the Puget Sound's military history. Read more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors.

Outdoors

Hiking Green Mountain near Bremerton

It can be challenging to make it all the way up Green Mountain without stopping. Not because the trail is especially challenging, but because the views just might stop you in your tracks. The views on this 4.8-mile hike include the Olympics, Cascades and the Seattle skyline. Find more information at http://www.thenewstribune.com/outdoors/article131063654.html.