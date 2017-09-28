Free access dates announced for Washington’s state parks

Access to state parks will be free for 12 days in 2018, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced earlier this week.
“Free days are a great way for people to discover or rediscover Washington’s diverse and scenic state parks,” State Parks Director Don Hoch said via a press release. “Once people visit a park, we hope they will be inspired to help support their state park system by buying a pass.”
The free days are for day-use visitors. A Discover Pass is $10 per day or $30 per year and includes access to other state lands.
The 2018 free days schedule:
- Jan. 1: First Day Hikes; New Year’s Day
- Jan. 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- March 19: State Parks’ 105th Birthday
- April 14: Springtime free day
- April 22: Earth Day
- June 2: National Trails Day
- June 9: National Get Outdoors Day
- June 10: Free Fishing Day
- Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 29: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
- Nov. 23: Autumn free day
Additionally, there are three free days left this year: Saturday (National Public Lands Day), Nov. 11 (Veterans Day) and Nov. 24 (Autumn free day).
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
