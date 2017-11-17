Another ski area joins list of those opening early. 5 resorts plan to run lifts Saturday

White Pass Ski Area plans to join other ski areas opening early when it fires up its chairlifts on Saturday morning.
The ski area plans to open four chairlifts and surface lifts Saturday and Sunday before closing Monday-Wednesday. Daily operations are scheduled to start on Thanksgiving, the typical target for opening day at most Washington ski areas.
Other ski areas planning to be open this weekend: Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass, Mount Spokane and 49 Degrees North. Not all ski areas are running all of their lifts.
The Summit at Snoqualmie is closed but will host a freestyle skiing and snowboarding event Saturday, 11 a.m.-1p.m.
Never miss a local story.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments