Those impossible-to-get Mount St. Helens climbing permits? The rules are about to change

Up and down Mount St. Helens For those hoping to score a permit to climb Mount St. Helens, the rules are about to change. Permits to climb the 8,328-foot mountain go on sale on Feb. 1, and most of the weekend permits are expected to sell out in a matter of minutes. Only 500 permits are issued April 1-May 14 and the number drops to 100 for May 15-Oct. 31. Video produced on Aug. 4, 2014, by Craig Hill. For those hoping to score a permit to climb Mount St. Helens, the rules are about to change. Permits to climb the 8,328-foot mountain go on sale on Feb. 1, and most of the weekend permits are expected to sell out in a matter of minutes. Only 500 permits are issued April 1-May 14 and the number drops to 100 for May 15-Oct. 31. Video produced on Aug. 4, 2014, by Craig Hill. Craig Hill chill@thenewstribune.com

