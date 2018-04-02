Florida zoo is slathering honey on injured sea turtles as treatment

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, is using honey from bees to treat five injured sea turtles naturally heal open wounds on their shells.
Brevard Zoo via Storyful
