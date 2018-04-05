Planning a trip to Olympic National Park? Expect 5 months of delays on popular road

Visitors to one of Olympic National Park's most popular destinations face five months of delays starting Monday, the park announced recently.
A 5-mile stretch of Hurricane Ridge Road will undergo paving, utility work and the installation of guard rails and culverts. The park is warning visitors to plan for delays of up to 20 minutes in each direction. Flaggers and pilot cars will guide vehicles through the work zone.
The $6.9 million project will take place between Mt. Angeles Road and the Heart O' the Hills entrance station.
“While we recognize the inconvenience of this road construction for park visitors and local residents in the Lake Dawn community, we are looking forward to improved conditions and an extended lifespan for this busy road,” Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum said in a statement released by the park. “We ask the public for their patience and understanding as we complete this project.”
