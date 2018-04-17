Fee hike coming to national parks in June. On Saturday they're all free

The proposal to raise entrance fees to $70 at Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks is dead. Instead they're only going up $5.
The news for park goers gets better: On Saturday, the fee will be zilch.
All national parks, including North Cascades, will be free that day — the start of National Park Week.
Until last week it was looking like visitors to Rainier, Olympic and 15 other popular national parks would have to pay $70 per vehicle to enter, up from the current $25.
That was the proposal by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in October. The Interior Department dropped that idea last week. Instead, fees will go up to $30 per vehicle on June 1 at Mount Rainier and Olympic.
National Park Week runs through April 29.
