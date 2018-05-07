These whales were so close to the border, they should have had a passport

A pod of five humpback whales was spotted Thursday, May 3 in Semiahmoo Bay. They were feeding about a mile and a half off the coast of White Rock, B.C. -- just across the U.S.-Canada border from Blaine, Washington.
Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.

For those hoping to score a permit to climb Mount St. Helens, the rules are about to change. Permits to climb the 8,328-foot mountain go on sale on Feb. 1, and most of the weekend permits are expected to sell out in a matter of minutes. Only 500 p

The U.S. is in for a rare astronomical treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.

A crowd of 30 or so, including his wife and daughter, gathered at the finish line in Ketchikan to welcome Karl Kruger, who paddled under the name “Heart of Gold.” The Orcas Island man became the first person Monday to finish the 750-mile Race to A