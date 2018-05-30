Illnesses on the rise from mosquito, tick and flea bites

Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Whale 'bumps' into Ocean City fishing pier

Living

Whale 'bumps' into Ocean City fishing pier

Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.

Up and down Mount St. Helens

Outdoors

Up and down Mount St. Helens

For those hoping to score a permit to climb Mount St. Helens, the rules are about to change. Permits to climb the 8,328-foot mountain go on sale on Feb. 1, and most of the weekend permits are expected to sell out in a matter of minutes. Only 500 p

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

Outdoors

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse

The U.S. is in for a rare astronomical treat on August 21, 2017 — that's the day of the "Great American Eclipse." It's the first total solar eclipse to cross the entire U.S. in 99 years, and more than 12 million Americans live in its path.