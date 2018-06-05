Fish for free in Washington. No license required for 2 days

You will not need a license to fish in Washington state on June 9-10.
On the annual Free Fishing Weekend, anglers not only can skip buying fishing licenses, but can use two poles and can fish for salmon and steelhead without purchasing the usually required license endorsements.
"If you haven't fished in Washington, or want to introduce fishing to someone new to the sport, this is the weekend to get out there," said Steve Thiesfeld, inland fish program manager for the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife.
You also will get a pass on most parking fees that weekend.
No Discover Pass will be required to park at the 700 water-access sites maintained by the state Fish and Wildlife Department or at state park land. However, Discover Passes will be required on state Department of Natural Resources land.
Size limits,catch limits, catch record card requirements and some closures will be enforced. You can check current fishing regulations by downloading the free "Fish Washington" app.
For information on places to catch fish, to download the mobile fishing app or to watch "how to" videos, go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/washington.
