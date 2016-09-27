South Puget Sound fishing report for Sept. 27

1:13 Trump supporters gathered in Lakewood to watch the first debate Pause

3:20 Democrats have fun with Hillary & Donald at The Grand Cinema

3:11 Pete Carroll positive about Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's sprained knee

2:13 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews top-10 matchup with Stanford

5:14 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling discuss Russell Wilson injury, Seahawks' 37-18 rout of 49ers

0:57 Seahawks' locker room: Christine Michael gets game ball after first pro 2-TD game

4:08 Russell Wilson describes his new knee injury suffered in win over San Francisco

0:45 Pete Carroll on Seahawks routing San Francisco

3:40 Washington coach Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 35-28 OT win at Arizona

1:58 Washington QB Jake Browning discusses Huskies' 35-28 win at Arizona