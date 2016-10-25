South Puget Sound fishing report for October 25: Twin Harbors clam dig canceled

SALT WATER
Clams: The Twin Harbors razor clam dig is canceled, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Monday. The dig was scheduled to start Friday, but was canceled because of elevated marine toxin levels.
A dig planned to start Friday at Long Beach was previously canceled because of high levels of domoic acid, a toxin produced by some kinds of marine algae. The toxin can be harmful or even deadly if consumed.
“We’re disappointed to have to cancel this week’s opening, but we can’t take chances when public health is at stake,” Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a prepared statement.
The latest test at Twin Harbors showed domoic acid levels at 24 parts per million. The state’s will not allow digging when levels top 20 ppm.
The state will continue to monitor toxin levels. The next dig is scheduled to open Nov. 12 if toxin levels dip back into safe ranges.
South Sound: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff reports squid fishing is best in the evening and should continue to improve. Anglers are catching coho south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.
LAKES
Beaver: This King County lake was stocked with 2,696 large rainbow trout last week.
Black: Stocked last week with 1,007 rainbow trout last week.
Devereaux: An angler reported catching bass on the Mason County lake, according to northwestfishingreport.com.
Longs: Stocked last week with 204 rainbows.
Nahwatzel: This Mason County lake, stocked in late September and early October, is producing bites for some anglers. Trolling flies behind a disk has been working well.
Washington: Anglers have been catching perch and trout.
Eastern Washington: Lake trout are biting for those trolling the Barrens and the Trench of Lake Chelan, said Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Guide Service. Trolling also is good for catching cutthroat trout on Omak Lake. As of last week, fishing was improving on the Potholes Reservoir. Anglers were catching limits of rainbows using nightcrawlers and Power Bait.
RIVERS
Columbia: Walleye fishing remains good in The Dalles and John Day pools. From Aug. 1-Oct. 21, there were 132,615 angler visits below Bonneville Dam according to state officials. It was the fourth most since 1980. They kept 25,146 adult fall chinook (sixth most since 1969) and 1,843 summer-run steelhead (lowest since 1984).
Cowlitz: Salmon are biting at the barrier dam and steelhead and sea-run cutthroat are being caught near the trout hatchery. Last week Tacoma Power recovered 3,409 coho adults, 891 jacks, 469 fall chinook adults, 37 jacks, 773 summer-run steelhead adults, two jacks, 58 cutthroat and two spring chinook at the hatchery separator. The agency released 585 coho adults and 195 coho jacks at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Cispus: Last week at the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek, Tacoma Power released 543 coho adults and 260 coho jacks.
Green: Last week anglers caught some coho.
Lewis: Anglers are catching coho near the salmon hatchery. Boat anglers have landed chinook.
Nisqually: The river is open from the mouth to the military tank crossing. Anglers can keep hatchery coho and game fish, but chinook, chum, wild coho and wild steelhead must be released.
Tilton: Last week Tacoma Power released 855 coho adults, 106 coho jacks, 347 fall chinook adults, 41 jacks and 11 cutthroat trout at Morton’s Gust Backstrom.
