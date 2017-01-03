Olympic National Park allows clam digging at Kalaloch Jan. 8-9

1:58 Pete Carroll on value of Seahawks' playoff experience Pause

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

3:17 TNT's Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on Lions coming to Seahawks in Saturday's playoff opener

2:20 OC Darrell Bevell on Seahawks' need for pass-run balance

0:47 Flames consume house in Tacoma's North End

1:39 Good eats at Browns Point strip mall

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

2:35 Washington Electoral College makes their choice

1:41 WATCH: Wilson coach Dave Alwert discusses 85-82 win over Franklin