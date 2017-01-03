Olympic National Park allows clam digging at Kalaloch Jan. 8-9

SALT WATER
Clams: You’ll be able to dig for razor clams at Kalaloch on Sunday for the first time since 2012. The beach, located in Olympic National Park, will be open to digging Sunday and Monday on the afternoon tides. Low tide is 3:11 p.m. on Sunday (0.4 feet) and 4:08 p.m. on Monday (-0.4 feet). The dig was allowed to proceed when marine toxin tests showed clams at Kalaloch were safe to eat. Elevated marine toxins have eliminated several digs over the past 18 months.
The next proposed dig will be Jan. 13-15 at Copalis and Mocrocks. For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov.
Crabbing: Crabbing is closed and anglers have until Feb. 1 to file their winter catch report.
South Sound: The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina says anglers have caught fish south of the Narrows bridges by trolling with a flasher and either spoons or artificial squid. Some anglers are also catching fish near Blake Island and Southworth in Marine Area 10. Squid fishing is winding down and catches are getting harder to come by.
North Sound: Squid are still being caught from Seattle-area docks. Anglers have had the best luck around the San Juan Islands. Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet) opens for salmon fishing Jan. 16.
LAKES
Fort Borst Pond: The state plans to stock this Lewis County fishing hole this month with 1,500 trout.
Sammamish: Some have had luck trolling for cutthroat.
Silver: As part of a plan to infuse Southwest Washington lakes with nearly 29,000 rainbow trout in January, this Cowlitz County lake will get 3,000 fish.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 19 coho adults and three coho jacks upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek.
Cowlitz: The latest state creel reports showed the action was slow. Last week Tacoma Power recovered 132 coho adults, eight jacks,five winter-run steelhead and a cutthroat trout at the Cowlitz hatchery separator. The agency released 56 coho adults, three coho jacks and a winter-run steelhead at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Olympic Coast: Anglers have had some luck Dec. 30-31, according to state creel surveys. There were 66 anglers checked those two days, and they had released one wild steelhead and kept nine hatchery fish. The catch rate was a little better on the Calawah, with 29 anglers releasing one wild and keeping seven hatchery steelhead. On the Sol Duc, 11 anglers were checked, and they released two wild and kept one hatchery steelhead.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 48 coho adults, two coho jacks, a cutthroat trout and four winter-run steelhead at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Yakima: Even if you make it over the pass, cold temperatures in the area are creating plenty of ice in the river.
HUNTING
Jan. 13 is the deadline to apply for membership on the state’s Master Hunter Advisory Group. Six position are open and the state recently extended the deadline to apply by nearly a month in hopes gaining more applicants. In particular, more Eastern Washington applicants are desired. The 15-member volunteer panel advises WDFW on issues and opportunities affecting master hunters and the Master Hunter Permit Program. For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov.
Craig Hill: chill@thenewstribune.com
