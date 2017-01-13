Fishing report for January 13: Clam dig underway at Copalis and Mocrocks

SALT WATER
Clams: A coastal razor clam dig is underway at Copalis and Mocrocks. The state approved the dig earlier this week after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. Digging is typically best about two hours before low tide. Low tide is at 7:17 p.m. Friday (-1.4 feet), 7:59 p.m. Saturday (-1.0) and 8:40 p.m. (-0.4 feet). The beaches are not open to digging before noon on these days. Diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig and all diggers 15 and older must have the correct license. The next proposed dig is Jan. 27-31 at Copalis and Jan. 29-31 at Mocrocks.
Coast: The state has closed bottom fishing in marine areas 1-3 and Marine Area 4 (west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line). The closure will remain in effect until March 10. The winter closure does not include surfperch when fishing from the beach. The rule changes the coastal recreational bottomfish season from a year-round season to one running from the second Saturday in March through the third Saturday in October.
North Sound: Marine Area 9 (admiralty Inlet) will not open as scheduled Monday. The state says run estimates and catch projections indicate the fishery would have to close earlier than April 15. Delaying the opening until mid-February or March gives the state more time to review data and set an opening that will allow fishing later into the spring.
South Sound: A few legal-size chinook are being caught in Marine Area 13, south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Look for fish in water 120-150 feet deep, and about 10 feet off the bottom, at locations like Point Gibson, Green Point and the mouth of Wollochet Bay, said Art Tachell at Point Defiance Boathouse. Point Gibson was also producing squid for anglers on a boat.
RIVERS
Olympic Coast: Creel checks by the state Jan. 6-Sunday showed few people were on the water and few steelhead were being caught. The Bogachiel drew the most anglers, with 32 people being contacted by the state. They had released two wild steelhead and kept four hatchery fish.
Columbia: Try the Bonneville Pool for sturgeon and the John day pool for walleye.
Cowlitz: Action has been slow here according to several reports.
Yakima: Lots of ice in the lower river.
LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse says hardly anybody is even attempting to fish. The cold weather seems to be keeping anglers away.
Washington: Some anglers have caught cutthroats and perch.
Tanwax: Nobody has fished here in about 10 days according to the Rainbow Resort. The lake is frozen over.
Eastern Washington: Anglers looking to do some ice fishing might want to head east. The Potholes Reservoir is among several Eastern Washington lakes where anglers are fishing.
