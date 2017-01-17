Fishing report for Jan. 17: Action could heat up along with temperatures

SALT WATER
South Sound: State creel reports showed over the weekend one angler checked at Boston Harbor and four at Narrows Park failed to catch fish. The staff at the Point Defiance Marina says action is slow, but some anglers are having luck near Southworth and Blake Island. People also are catching some fish to the south near Green Point, Point Gibson and Eagle Island. Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) is scheduled to reopen for salmon fishing on Feb. 1.
Strait of Juan de Fuca: John Keizer of saltpatrol.com said salmon fishing was good Sunday near Discovery Bay. He caught several salmon trolling downriggers in 130 feet of water. He said, “Top producing setups were Pro-Troll 11-inch flashers with either a Silver Horde 3-inch Kingfisher in Herring Ade pattern or a needle fish Gold Star hoochie with 4/0 Mustad Hooks. A good coating of Pro-Cure Bloody Tuna Jell Scent works quite well. The salmon were right on the bottom.”
Sequim Bay: Eleven anglers launching from the John Wayne Marina caught 13 chinook.
North Sound: Over the weekend, 25 anglers in 14 boats launching from the Ediz Hook public launch in Port Angeles caught 13 chinook, according to state creel reports. In Anacortes, 41 anglers caught 22 chinook.
Razor clams: Coastal beaches are closed to clamming this week. The next proposed dig is Jan. 27-31 at Copalis and Jan. 29-31 at Mocrocks. Marine toxin tests must be conducted to determine the clams are safe to eat before the digs are approved.
LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse said few anglers are heading out.
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power released 101 coho adults and eight jacks behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Tanwax: The Rainbow Resort staff says it was so cold over the weekend that people were ice fishing. The ice was as thick as 4 inches, and anglers were landing rainbows using Power Eggs. Don’t try this right now, however. As temperatures rise, the ice is already starting to break up. Resort staff members figure that in another day or two, anglers will have more traditional conditions.
Washington: People have caught trout and perch.
Potholes: The reservoir has been luring people interested in ice fishing.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 11 coho adults and one coho jack near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Cowlitz: Tacoma Power recovered 203 coho adults, 15 jacks, four winter-run steelhead and two cutthroat trout last week at the hatchery separator.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 74 coho adults, five coho jacks, two cutthroat trout and four winter-run steelhead adults at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497
