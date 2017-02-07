Twin Harbors returns to razor clam digging rotation

SALT WATER
South Sound: Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon) is open to chinook fishing, and Area 13 (south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge) is open to coho fishing. Four anglers departing from the Gig Harbor Marina failed to catch fish on Feb. 5, according to state creel reports.
Port Angeles: The waters off the public ramp at Ediz Hook still seem to be the best option for catching chinook, according to state creel reports. On Feb. 3-5, 42 anglers combined to catch 33 chinook.
Razor clams: A coastal razor clam dig started Tuesday afternoon on three beaches. Digging is allowed at Copalis, Mocrocks and Twin Harbors beaches. The Copalis dig runs through Feb. 9. The Mocrocks and Twin Harbors digs continue through Feb. 12. This is the first dig since November for Twin Harbors, which has been closed because marine toxin levels were too high.
“Toxin levels have been dropping over the last several weeks at Twin Harbors and now meet public health standards,” said Dan Ayres, the state’s coastal shellfish manager.
Low tides are 4:46 p.m. on Feb. 8 (-0.6 feet); 5:33 p.m. on Feb. 9 (-0.9); 6:16 p.m. on Feb. 10 (-1.0); 6:57 p.m. on Feb. 11 (-0.8) and 7:34 p.m. on Feb. 12 (-0.5).
Sequim: Over the weekend, 27 anglers departing from the John Wayne Marina combined to catch 15 chinook, according to state creel reports.
LAKES
American: Fishing has been slow.
Fort Borst: This Centralia fishing hole was stocked this past week with 1,500 rainbow trout.
Horseshoe: Seventy-five rainbow trout were added to this Lewis County lake last week.
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power released nine coho adults and one winter-run steelhead behind Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Tanwax: Not much fishing going on since the snowstorm Feb. 5, according to the Rainbow Resort staff.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 19 coho adults and one winter-run steelhead were released near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: White sturgeon retention is open in Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day pools, but it is closed between Buoy 10 and the Bonneville Dam. Anglers are catching walleye in The Dalles and John Day pools.
Cowlitz: No reported catches this past week. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 48 coho adults, one jack, four winter-run steelhead and one cutthroat trout at the salmon hatchery separator.
Kalama: Six boat anglers surveyed by the state last week caught one steelhead, and 27 bank anglers failed to catch fish.
Lewis: Twenty bank anglers on the east fork had no catches this past week.
Olympic Peninsula: State creel reports show the Sol Duc was the most productive river in the area Feb. 3-4. Seventeen bank anglers and 74 boat anglers combined to catch 51 steelhead (50 wild steelhead were released and one hatchery fish was kept). On the Bogachiel and Quillayute, 19 anglers released five steelhead and kept one. On the Calawah, 19 anglers released four steelhead. On the Hoh, 12 anglers failed to catch a fish on the upper river, and on the lower river 39 anglers caught and released two wild steelhead.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 20 coho adults, one coho jack and one winter-run steelhead at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
