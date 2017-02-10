Lakes might be the best bet for catching fish this weekend

3:25 Undefeated Lincoln tops Timberline in bi-district semifinal game Pause

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

4:07 2,300 property owners affected by county roll out new FEMA flood maps

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

4:36 Pete Carroll on Seahawks' belief entering offseason

2:07 Really Russian: Tacoma Opera gets a Russian lead for 'Eugene Onegin'

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington