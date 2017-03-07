Razor clam dig underway at Twin Harbors. Mocrocks, Copalis opening soon

SALT WATER
Clams: Twin Harbors opened for razor clam digging Tuesday. The dig there is scheduled to last through March 13. Mocrocks will be open Thursday and Saturday. Copalis will open Friday and Sunday. Kalaloch and Long Beach will not be open. Low tides will be at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday (0.1 feet); 4:28 p.m. Thursday (-0.1); 5:13 p.m. Friday (-0.3); 5:54 p.m. March 11 (-0.3); and 7:31 p.m. March 12 (-0.1).
Penrose Point State Park is open for clam digging through April 20.
The Long Beach Razor Clam Festival announced last week that the event will take place April 29-30 regardless of whether the state allows digging. The state has closed peninusla beaches for digging because of unsafe marine toxin levels.
South Sound: State creel reports show that over the weekend 14 anglers leaving from Point Defiance combined to catch one chinook and one steelhead. The only angler surveyed at Narrows Marina failed to catch a fish. The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff says action has picked up a bit in front of the marina between the slag pile and clay banks. They recommend fishing with a flasher and spoon or artificial squid at a depth of 130-150 feet. On Sunday, five anglers leaving from Harstine Island combined to catch four chinook.
North Sound: State creel reports show solid action in Cornet Bay. Six anglers on Saturday combined to catch three chinook and three coho. Anglers are having luck in the waters off of Possession Bar.
LAKES
American: “Only the ducks are going out,” said David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse.
Bradley: Worm and bobber can be a good option for catching trout.
Drano: Will open March 16 for hatchery chinook and steelhead fishing. The action is expected to be slow at first.
Munn: Anglers are catching rainbow trout.
Scanewa: Three winter-run steelhead adults were released by Tacoma Power last week.
Tanwax: The staff at the Rainbow Resort says action has been slow thanks to the weather. Rainbows aren’t biting as much, but boat anglers are doing better than others.
RIVERS
Bogachiel: The state interviewed 29 anglers last week who caught and released seven wild and one hatchery steelhead.
Calawah: Seven anglers combined to catch and release nine wild steelhead last week.
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released two winter-run steelhead near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: Sturgeon fishing seems to be best in The Dalles Pool. Anglers are also catching walleye in The Dalles and John Day pools.
Cowlitz: According to last week’s state surveys, 96 bank anglers kept three steelhead and 94 boat anglers kept 10 steelhead. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 22 winter-run steelhead adults at the salmon hatchery separator.
Kalama: Anglers are having some luck. Last week, 94 bank anglers combined to catch 12 steelhead (releasing six) while 42 boat anglers combined to catch 15 steelhead (releasing 11).
Lewis: Action has been slow on the east fork.
Hoh: Last week, 43 anglers combined to catch and released nine wild steelhead according to state reports.
Sol Duc: Twelve bank anglers and 30 boat anglers last week combined to catch and release 30 wild steelhead.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released six winter-run steelhead adults at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
