Razor clam dig starts Wednesday; stocking of South Sound lakes continues

SALT WATER
South Sound: The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina said fishing improved over the past week.
North Sound: Anglers have been catching chinook. State creel reports show that Sunday, 22 anglers leaving from Bellingham caught 11 chinook, while 79 leaving from Everett caught 10, 33 leaving from Port Townsend caught 17, and 38 leaving from Anacortes landed 11.
Strait of Juan de Fuca: Over the weekend, 63 anglers leaving from Port Angeles combined to catch 22 chinook.
Razor clams: If tests show razor clams are safe to eat, digging will be permitted on the morning tides Wednesday-Sunday at Twin Harbors beach. Copalis will be open for digging Thursday and Saturday, while Mocrocks will be open Friday and Sunday. Low tide is at 8:08 a.m. Wednesday (0.0 feet), 8:43 a.m. Thursday (0.0), 9:18 a.m. Friday (0.1), 9:55 a.m. Saturday (0.3) and 10:36 a.m. Sunday (0.5).
LAKES
Aberdeen: Stocked last week with 215 trout.
Clear (Thurston): On Monday, the lake was planted with 3,325 rainbow trout.
Drano: Starting this week, the lake will be closed Wednesdays through June.
Failor: Last week, this Grays Harbor County lake was stocked with 2,760 trout.
Long: Stocked last week with 4,250 rainbow trout.
McIntosh: Stocked last week with 200 rainbows.
Mineral: Planted last week with 3,000 rainbows.
Pattison: Last week, 8,600 rainbows were planted in this lake.
Robbins: Stocked Monday with 840 rainbows.
St. Clair: Stocked last week with 750 trout.
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power released 24 spring chinook adults and one winter-run steelhead.
Spanaway: Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse said anglers are catching their limits of trout. The north end of the lake is providing plenty of action. Stocked last week with 4,000 rainbow trout.
Summit (Thurston): Stocked last week with 4,275 rainbow trout.
Wildberry: This Mason County lake was stocked last week with 400 rainbows.
Wood: This Mason County lake was stocked last week with 500 trout.
RIVERS
Columbia: The state sampled 1,640 salmonid fishermen last week and noted those anglers caught 165 adult chinook, two jack spring chinook and five steelhead. The state did not sample any sturgeon or walleye anglers.
Cowlitz: Last week, 128 bank anglers kept three adult spring chinook, 19 steelhead and released three steelhead, a cutthroat, according to state reports. Meanwhile, 37 boat anglers kept four adult spring chinook, 20 steelhead, and released an adult spring chinook. Tacoma Power recovered 315 winter-run steelhead adults, one winter-run steelhead jack, 60 spring chinook adults and a cutthroat trout.
Hoh: Action picked up last week, according to state creel reports.
Lewis: On Sunday, the east fork from the mouth to the Lewisville Park boat ramp will open to hatchery steelhead fishing.
Sol Duc: Last week, 10 bank and 36 boat anglers combined to catch and release 44 wild steelhead.
Washougal: Opens Sunday for hatchery steelhead fishing from the mouth to Mount Norway.
