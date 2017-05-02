South Puget Sound gets 4-hour spot shrimp season on Saturday morning

The Puget Sound spot shrimp season opens Saturday, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.
Some seasons will be shorter than last season because of large catches last year.
On the South Sound, Marine areas 11 (Tacoma and Vashon Island) will be open Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Area 13 (South of the Narrows bridges) will open Saturday and May 20, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On May 6, 10, 17 and 20 shrimping will be allowed on Hood Canal (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) and Discovery Bay (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Check wdfw.wa.gov for information on other areas. Additional dates and times could be added if the quota is not met.
A current fishing license is required.
SALT WATER
South Sound: Marine Area 11 is closed in May to salmon fishing, but anglers can fish for ling cod. The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff suggests fishing in the area near the Narrows bridges during tide changes. Marine Area 13 is open for salmon fishing, with Point Gibson, Point Fosdick, Green Point and Wollochet Bay all promising spots. Last week, fly fishermen had luck catching cutthroat and coho from rocky beaches.
Hood Canal: Closed to salmon fishing.
North Sound: Marine Areas 8-1 (Deception Pass, Skagit Bay, Hope Island) and 8-2 (Ports Susan and Gardner) are among the areas where salmon fishing season ended Sunday.
LAKES
Black: Worms and marshmallows have been good for catching trout.
Leland: This Jefferson County lake was stocked Monday with more than 3,000 rainbow trout.
Mayfield: The Lewis County lake was stocked last week with 4,400 rainbows.
Ohop: Stocked last week with 374 rainbows.
Pattison: Anglers have had luck trolling with wedding ring lures and worms.
Riffe: Wedding ring lures with worms are producing catches at the north end of the lake.
Scanewa: Tacoma Power employees released 327 spring chinook adults, eight spring chinook jacks, 36 winter-run steelhead and a winter-run steelhead jack.
Silver: Anglers are doing well using Power Bait from the dock.
Summit: Stocked Monday with more than 5,000 rainbow trout.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, 145 spring chinook adults, four spring chinook jacks and seven winter-run steelhead were released by Tacoma Power near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: The 3,347 chinook counted through April 30 is a record low, breaking the 1949 record of 5,770.
Cowlitz: Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 418 winter-run steelhead adults, three winter-run steelhead jacks, 703 spring chinook adults, 27 spring chinook jacks and seven summer-run steelhead adults at the hatchery separator. There were 80 spring chinook adults and a spring chinook jack at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Craig Hill: chill@thenewstribune.com
Comments