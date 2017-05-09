Fishing report: Anglers easily catching limits on South Sound lakes

LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse said a man fishing from the dock caught his limit for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday. What was he using? “He refused to say,” Anderson said. “He just said ‘Persistence and exuberance.’ ” And if you’re short on those items, what would Anderson recommend? Pink or green Power Bait, he said.
Bay: Stocked last week with 2,220 rainbows from the Chambers Creek hatchery.
Clear (Pierce): Last week, this lake was stocked with 4,000 rainbow trout.
Mayfield: Tacoma Power released 4,000 rainbow trout last week.
McIntosh: Stocked last week with more than 4,400 rainbows.
Meridian: This Kent lake got a fresh batch of 4,000 rainbows last week.
Nahwatzel: Try chartreuse Power Eggs or Power Bait, fished off the bottom on a 3- to 4-foot leader.
Pattison: The lake was stocked with 2,190 rainbow trout last week.
Chelan: Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Family Guide Service said via email: “What’s hot is trolling for kokanee within a mile or two of Wapato Point. Also hot is trolling for lake trout in the state park area.”
Hicks: Stocked last week with more than 6,200 fish.
Roses: Bait fishing for planter rainbows has been good, Jones said. He suggests fishing from shore with a Pautzke’s Fire Bait in American Wildfire on a slip sinker rig with a 30-inch leader.
St. Clair: Last week, more than 2,200 fish were added to the lake.
Spanaway: Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse said, “Limits are extremely easy. … One trip across the lake and back should get you five (trout).” He recommends using a flasher.
Summit: Stocked last week with more than 5,000 trout. Trout are biting for some anglers trolling with corn-tipped Wedding Rings.
Ward: Stocked last week with more than 2,500 rainbows.
Tiger: The Mason County lake was stocked last week with more than 1,000 trout.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 208 spring chinook adults, 17 spring chinook jacks and 26 winter-run steelhead near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: Walleye fishing has been good in The Dalles and John Day pools. Last week, 104 boat anglers on The Dalles Pool kept 614 walleye and released 66. On the John Day Pool, 141 boat anglers kept 904 walleye and released 625.
Cowlitz: Overall, the fishing has been fair at best. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 277 winter-run steelhead adults, 706 spring chinook adults, 41 spring chinook jacks and eight other fish at the hatchery separator. The agency released 157 spring chinook adults and nine spring chinook jacks at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
SALT WATER
Razor clams: The season is officially over after state shellfish managers announced Tuesday they have closed Mocrocks beach to digging because of elevated marine toxin levels. Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis had already been closed.
South Sound: State creel reports show the action is slow. Marina Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) is closed to salmon fishing. The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina reports ling cod fishing has been good. The staff suggests Wollochet Bay and Point Fosdick as good places to try for salmon south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Mooching and jigging or trolling with a flasher and spoon or artificial squid is recommended.
Spot shrimp: On May 17 and 20, shrimping will be allowed on Hood Canal (9 a.m.-1p.m.) and Discovery Bay (7 a.m.-3 p.m.) Marine Area 13 (south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge) reopens 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 20. Check wdfw.wa.gov for information on other areas. Additional dates and times could be added if area quotas are not met.
