Warming water temperatures warm anglers’ hearts as lake fishing improves

LAKES
American: The kokanee action seems to be picking up. The fish seem to be holding 15-20 feet below the surface. Try trolling a Sling Blade with an artificial squid tipped with corn.
Black: This would be a good option for those looking to catch a limit of crappie. The fish are holding shallow, in water 2-5 feet deep. Fishing with jigs on the bottom has been effective.
Hicks: People are trolling with a Wedding Ring tipped with a nightcrawler or a rainbow pattern spoon to hook rainbow trout.
Lone: Fly anglers are catching some trout, many measuring 11-12 inches. Woolly buggers have been the most effective fly.
Nahwatzel: The lake is producing some limits of trout. A simple combination of rainbow Power Bait and a chartreuse Power Egg has been producing strikes.
Potholes: Walleye anglers have been finding fish up Crab Creek or in the sand dunes, about 8-15 feet down. Most people were trolling Slow Death Hooks with part of a nightcrawler. Some people are adding a bead to the setup or a Smile Blade in front of the rig. Senko worms and spinnerbaits are producing strikes from largemouth bass.
Tapps: People are starting to hook some tiger muskies. One angler reported having success using a small copper crankbait in about 10 feet of water. Look for fish close to cover or cruising any weed lines.
RIVERS
Columbia: Washington and Oregon fish managers have delayed the steelhead fishery in the lower river that was to open Tuesday. The annual fishery for hatchery steelhead and jack chinook salmon, from Rocky Point upriver to the Interstate 5 Bridge, is closed until further notice. The closure is in place to reduce impacts on returning spring chinook.
Icicle: Fishing for hatchery spring chinook will not open as planned on Monday. Current forecasts show the run might be large enough now to reach the number of chinook needed (1,640 spawning fish) to meet broodstock collection goals.
Yakima: After flows dropped midweek, they bounced up again to 4,750 cubic feet per second at Untanum. Again, the upper river might be a good option for the weekend. Caddis, March browns and stonefly patterns all have been effective.
SALTWATER
Hood Canal: Shrimping will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and May 20. A few limits have been hauled up during the two previous days when the area was open.
North Sound: The fishing for ling cod and shrimp has been good in the San Juan Islands.
South Sound: Some ling cod have been caught this week in 120 feet of water or less in the Tacoma Narrows. Most people are using live herring on the bottom during slack tides where there is structure for the fish to hide. Salmon anglers in Marine Area 13 are trolling with their gear about 10 feet off the bottom in 120-140 feet of water. Most are using a flasher trailed by a spoon or artificial squid. Point Fosdik and Wollochet Bay have been giving up a few chinook. Shrimping in Area 13 will reopen from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on May 20.
Contributors: Peter Fisher at MarDon Resort, Ellensburg Angler, northwestfishingreports.com, Point Defiance Boathouse, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, washingtonflyfishing.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
