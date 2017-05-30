Thursday is a big day for South Puget Sound anglers seeking salmon and shrimp

LAKES
Bay: Last week, 2,250 rainbow trout were added to the lake.
Carney: Nearly 1,400 rainbow trout were added late last week.
Duck: On Monday, this Grays Harbor County lake was stocked with 600 trout.
Failor: Action has been good in this Grays Harbor County lake.
Jackson: More than 500 rainbows were added to the lake last week.
Longs Pond: Stocked last week with 300 trout.
Mission: Action is expected to be good in this well-stocked Kitsap County lake.
Offut: Stocked last week with 150 rainbows.
Pattison: The Thurston County lake has been stocked with more than 20,000 trout over the past two months.
Spanaway: Stocked last week with 3,800 trout.
Steilacoom: Last week, more than 4,600 fish were added to the lake.
Roosevelt: Another section of the lake opens Thursday for sturgeon fishing. Between the boat ramp and the Canadian border will be open through Sept. 17. On Saturday, the section between the Grand Coulee Dam and the China Bend boat ramp opened.
SALT WATER
South Sound: Salmon fishing opens in Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) on Thursday. Until then, salmon fishing is allowed south of the Narrows bridges. Recent recommendations call for trolling with flasher and spoons around Anderson and Eagle islands and Point Gibson. Anglers in this area can keep hatchery coho through Wednesday thanks to a recent rule change. T
Shrimp: On Saturday, Hood Canal will open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for shrimp fishing.
Several marine areas, including the Tacoma-Vashon area, will reopen for coonstripe and pink shrimp fishing on Thursday, with a 150-foot maximum fishing depth restriction. The area south of the Narrows bridges is also opening Thursday with a maximum fishing depth restriction of 250 feet.
Sekiu: Anglers were catching halibut and ling cod last week
RIVERS
Lewis: Starting Thursday anglers will be allowed a daily limit of one hatchery adult chinook as part of their 6 hatchery chinook limit, the state Department of fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday.
Sol Duc: Anglers can keep two hatchery steelhead per day. The river is also open to salmon fishing.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments