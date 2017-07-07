Lower Columbia River reopens for summer chinook run

The fishery for summer chinook salmon reopened to the public on Friday and will remain open until July 31.
According to the state, the area that reopened will extend from Astoria-Megler Bridge upriver to Bonneville Dam. Anglers limits on fish will remain the same as before. Up to two adult hatchery chinook, two adult sockeye, or one of each. One hatchery steelhead may also be retained as part of two-fish daily limit.
Barbless hooks are required, no exceptions. And anglers must release any summer chinook with undamaged adipose fin.
RIVERS
Skykomish: Steelhead fishing has been slow in the area. Anglers are working hard to hit their limits. King fishing downstream from the mouth of the Wallace has proven to be a reliable spot in the last few weeks.
Skagit: There have been few sockeye for the anglers who are plunking in the river. The fishery will close on July 15 (Check wdfw.wa.gov for more info.)
Auburn Sports and Marine: Fishing has been fair for steelhead and trout. Anglers are catching them with nightcrawlers or spinners.
Verle’s Sports Center: Wynoochie and the Humptulips have been the great source for steelhead. The fish are chomping on the eggs or sand shrimp bait patterns.
Yakima: Good source for those wanting to fish for rainbow trout. Anglers are catching the bulk of their fish in the morning and late evening when it is cool out. They are using dry flies in the morning and nymph fishing in the evenings.
SALTWATER
Point Defiance Boathouse Marina: Salmon fishing in the area is slowly picking up. Chinook within the 20-pound range have been caught. Most fish are being caught trolling with flashers. Anglers have been jigging in the Claybanks and Point Evans area. Crabbing has been great around the area, especially if you’re looking for Dungeness.
North Sound: Crabbing opened in the area July 1 and has been decent so far. Tulalip bubble continues to be a good source for anglers fishing for king salmon. The fishery is open from Friday through Sunday at noon.
Gig Harbor Fly Shop: Great place for cutthroat fishing. Anglers are catching more fish in the morning because of the low tide. King salmon have been being caught, too. Jigging and mooching have been successful methods for the kings. Pink Salmon are anticipated to arrive in the next few weeks.
South Sound: Good source of blackmouth fishing in the last couple weeks. Most anglers are finding success trolling with herring.
LAKES
Silver (Pierce): The trout are still biting, but very few are being caught. Bobbers and worm and Powerbait off the bottom. Summer fishing ... so it is slowing.
Mineral: Some 6,000 brown trout were released on Friday. ABout 2,000 of the browns range up to 14 inches, while the rest are between 10 to 12 inches. Anglers are fishing with a 4-foot-liter and using either a worm with marshmallow or a worm with a power egg.
Baker: About 1,000 sockeye were released on Friday. Will be open for fishing Saturday.
Terrence Holmes: tholmes@thenewstribune.com
